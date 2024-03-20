Hades, the beloved indie game, is now available on iOS exclusively for Netflix subscribers

You can finally play the popular online indie game Hades on your iPhone from today, as the title is being brought to iOS through Netflix.

Eagerly awaited by fans, the rogue-like dungeon crawler is finally launching on March 19 for iOS users. It joins Netflix's growing roster of mobile games, and to play the title, you will need to be an active subscriber to the streaming platform. Currently, there are no plans to support the game on other devices. That makes it an iOS-exclusive.

Hades is a rogue-like dungeon crawler that sees you take on the role of Zagreus, Prince of the Underworld and son of Hades himself. Fed up, your job is to defy the god of the dead as you hack and slash your way out of the Underworld of Greek myth.

To play the game, you need an iPhone running iOS 16 or later. It will work best on newer iPhones, such as the iPhone 15, due to hardware advances. But you don't need the best iPhone to play the title – you can install it on any iPhone.

What will gameplay be like?

In case you missed it, Netflix is making efforts in video games now, as well as streaming your favorite films and shows. Starting in 2021, Netflix began offering mobile game apps based on the content it produced. Titles based on Stranger Things, Bridgerton, and more started the line-up. These days, the services has more licensed titles (such as Hades); Netflix offers cloud gaming as well.

Thanks to Netflix, Hades can offer iPhone users uncompromised gameplay. This includes notable features like 60 FPS performance, redesigned menus and interfaces, fully customizable on screen controls, cloud saves, achievements and offline play.

Plus, if you own the iPhone 15 Pro, you get the “Peak Graphics Mode” option, which seems to be unique to Apple devices. This graphics mode can also be picked on iPads with an M1 chip or later. The game supports Bluetooth controllers, too, so you can hook these up if the custom touch controls aren't cutting it for you.

