Apple could make a Vision Pro announcement next week — Headsets start shipping to U.S. warehouses ahead of February retail launch

Apple announced its entry into a new product category with the Vision Pro at WWDC 2023. While that was an announcement, the actual retail launch was said to be in early 2024. Well, it's early 2024 now, and we're inching closer to the retail launch. It appears the headsets have begun shipping to distribution warehouses in the U.S.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman said that Apple is likely to make an announcement about the Vision Pro next week. He also noted that the February launch was on track, with the headsets arriving at warehouses in just enough time.

Apple Vision Pro announcement to take spotlight away from CES

Apple famously doesn't attend the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the 2024 edition of which kicks off on Tuesday, January 9. Gurman says he expects Apple to make a Vision Pro announcement soon to take some of the spotlight away from CES. The announcement could be about the launch timeline, given how the preparations are in full swing.

He wrote, "The device is already shipping in small quantities to warehouses across the US before distribution to Apple retail stores, with the company believing it’ll have enough supply stateside by the end of January for a launch by February. I expect Apple to make an announcement related to the Vision Pro in the next week or so to take some of the spotlight away from CES, which begins Tuesday in Las Vegas."

Gurman has stuck to the February launch timeline for thr Vision Pro, which seems more likely now than ever. Gurman says there are a few reasons why he thinks a roll-out is imminent. Retail employees have apparently been flown to Cupetino for training for what is likely the Vision Pro. Additionally the stores will hold three-hour meetings for all employees on January 21, with more training to follow.

That's not all, there's more. Gurman wrote that Apple's China-based manufacturing partner for the Vision Pro, Luxshare, had a "delivery ceremony marking getting the Vision Pro out the door."

So we may get to hear something officially from Apple soon, at least about the retail availability in the U.S. As for other countries, Gurman says Apple is considering China, Canada, and the U.K. for the headset, which will ihappen in 2024, but may happen earlier than previously thought.