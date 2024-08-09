2500 native Apple Vision Pro apps now available

Apple announced that its spatial computing headset, Apple Vision Pro, now has over 2,500 apps available to download.

This marks an increase of 500 apps since June when Apple announced the availability of the headset’s launch in other countries outside of the U.S. It’s worth noting that this new figure represents dedicated Vision Pro apps currently available, which stand in addition to the almost two million iPhone and iPad apps that can run on the headset in compatibility mode.

If you’re a Vision Pro owner there are plenty of apps to look into. For example, VirtualFriend is a Nintendo Virtual Boy emulator, which mimics the company’s failed attempt into VR back in the mid-90s. In addition, one of the best productivity apps, Things 3, debuted on the headset the same day Vision Pro launched in the U.S. It features a redesigned user interface that allows you to move windows displaying to-do tasks with your hands, allowing them to stay in a certain place as you work away.

These examples are just the tip of the iceberg of what’s available on the Vision Pro App Store. If you’re looking for some new apps to try out, we’ve compiled a guide of the best Apple Vision Pro apps to help you get started. With Apple’s spatial computing headset seemingly off to a good start and visionOS 2 set to debut later this year, the upcoming improvements may tempt you to look into one for yourself.

What’s available in visionOS 2?

visionOS 2 is the upcoming software update for Apple Vision Pro, which introduces some big improvements. One example is the enhanced Mac Virtual Display feature, which can now transform your Mac’s screen within visionOS into an ultrawide display, essentially giving you the equivalent of two 4K displays side-by-side. In addition, new gestures are being added, such as tapping your thumb and finger to bring up Control Center and flipping your hand over to check the battery status of your Vision Pro.

Apple says that visionOS 2 is set to arrive later this year as a free update for all Vision Pro users.

More from iMore