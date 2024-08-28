Elevated, the next Apple Vision Pro immersive video series, will debut on September 6
More immersive content is coming soon.
Apple Vision Pro owners haven't had an awful lot of immersive content to enjoy, but a new series is on the way. Elevated, a series that was announced in July, will no debut on September 6 with a second episode arriving at a later date.
Elevated will be a 3D experience that will give viewers a new way to enjoy some of the world's most impressive landscapes via cinematic aerial tours.
Owners of the Apple Vision Pro headset can now check out a teaser for the show while they wait for the main event to become available.
Immersive video
Immersive content is available to Apple Vision Pro owners around the globe and offers a 3D experience the likes of which people simply cannot experience elsewhere. However, the production of such experiences means that they aren't all that easy to create — perhaps explaining why content has not been plentiful since Apple's mixed reality headset debuted earlier this year.
Immersive experiences that are already available include Boundless, a series that focuses on a variety of activities including Arctic surfing and more. Sporting content and an impressive behind-the-scenes look at the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend.
The Apple Vision Pro launched in the United States initially with a starting price of $3,499 for the 256GB model. Options with 512GB and 1TB of storage are also available, while the headset is now also on sale in more countries. Apple is also thought to be working on a cheaper version of the headset for those who find the current price point too high.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too. Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.