The Vision Pro's struggles may have scared Meta off of a high-end mixed-reality headset

While Apple Vision Pro is now available internationally, its slow start has forced Meta to reconsider its plans to offer a similar high-end mixed-reality headset.

That's according to a new report from The Information, which says a product review that included CEO Mark Zuckerberg led to staff being told to abandon the project. The headset had been slated for a 2027 launch.

The company will continue to press on with a fourth iteration of the Quest line of headsets, but it appears the high-end headset, which Meta was hoping to sell for less than $1000, won't make it to market.

Meta still has plenty of headsets to launch

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Meta does have other headsets to reveal at its Connect event in September.

As per his Power On newsletter, the company will reportedly debut augmented reality glasses as part of a prototype dubbed Orion, while also offering new "AI-driven software features" for its Ray-Ban-partnered non-AR specs.

Finally, a cheaper version of the Quest 3 could arrive, dubbed the Quest 3S (although Gurman says multiple names have been discussed for the more affordable headset).

