September won't see a Vision Pro 2, but you will get all this new content for the headset

At this September's Apple event, we're not going to see a second-gen Apple Vision Pro launch. But don't let that disappoint you! Throughout the month there's a bunch of new content coming to the headset, topped off with the visionOS 2.0 update.

Immersive content is available to Apple Vision Pro owners around the globe and offers a 3D experience the likes of which people simply cannot experience elsewhere. And in September, we're about to see a whole lot more of it.

Elevated, a series that was announced in July, will no debut on September 6 with a second episode arriving at a later date. The series will be a 3D experience that will give viewers a new way to enjoy some of the world's most impressive landscapes via cinematic aerial tours. Owners of the Apple Vision Pro headset can now check out a teaser for the show while they wait for the main event to become available.

Also, on the content front, the first episode of Boundless and the second episode of Wild Life will be dropping the same day. Prepare to be wowed by hot air balloons and elephants, respectively. Although a combination of the two certainly would be interesting.

But that's just the tip of the iceberg, with a bunch of new games and apps also heading to the headset.

What else is coming to Apple Vision Pro in September?

First up is Castle Crumble, a physics-based puzzle game that’s all about bringing down castles with an arsenal of explosives, spells, and who-knows-what-else. Imagine Angry Birds but with more medieval destruction and fewer flightless birds. This one’s ready to download on the App Store.

Then there’s Puzzle Sculpt, launching on September 5. Developed by Schell Games, this game promises a zen-like experience. You’ll be manipulating 3D puzzles in an environment so immersive you might just forget you’re supposed to be relaxing.

For the golf enthusiasts out there, Immersion Golf is a bit of a hole-in-one (sorry, had to). With detailed 3D maps of nearly 40,000 courses worldwide, you can plan your next game down to the last blade of grass.

Then there's Sandblox: The Marble Game, where you get to play with marbles without the risk of losing them under the couch. It’s all about creating and sharing intricate puzzles and marble runs, which you can do solo or with friends.

And if that’s not enough nostalgia for you, Pinball Nation turns your living room into a retro arcade. Life-sized pinball tables and all the lights and sounds you can handle. Plus, Beat Slash - Mixed offers a rhythm game where you’re slicing beats with virtual swords – just like the popular Quest 3 game Beat Saber.

But Apple isn’t just stopping at games – if you’re already into Vision Pro apps, there are some nifty updates. The PGA TOUR app now lets you SharePlay your way through every hole, leaderboard, and shot in 3D. Meanwhile, Synth Riders on Apple Arcade has been pumped up with a new Adrenaline Pack, so you can flail around to some high-energy punk tunes.