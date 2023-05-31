Apple VR display specs have leaked, and the future looks to be around 5000 nits bright

A VR headset is nothing without its displays, and the Apple VR headset is going to be no different. Display Analyst Ross Young took to Twitter a few hours ago (May 30) to tell us what we can expect from the headset – and the specs look to be better than pretty much anything out there.

In a couple of tweets, Young reveals what he knows about the headset, including that we're getting a 1.41-inch Micro OLED screen that will sit mere fractions of an inch from your eyeballs – and more.

Some big numbers for little displays

You want more, I will give you more: Micro OLED specs for Apple's AR/VR headset: 1.41" in diagonal 4000 PPI >5000 nits of brightnessMay 30, 2023 See more

Those Micro OLED displays, something already uncommon, are going to have some impressive brightness. Around 5000 nits Young says – and that's a lot. HDR content requires high levels of brightness, with most HDR televisions hovering around the 2000-3000 point. But what does that mean?

In this case, it will denote the peak brightness of the display. This makes for richer colors, better color depth, and brighter white levels. Don't worry, you're not going to stick the headset on and instantly blind yourself when a super bright display launches itself into life.

It's also going to have ridiculously high pixel density, with Young telling us the display will feature 4000PPI, or pixels per inch. To put that in perspective, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which has a marvelous screen, has 460PPI.

The little displays in Apple VR are going to be about as sharp as it's possible to be, and Young says you're going to get 4K resolution per eye – which could well look like 8K by the time your brain glues them together.

These are just rumors, of course, but Young has a very strong track record of nailing things down.