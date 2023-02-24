Apple VR second-generation coming in 2025 with both high and low-end models

A top insider says that the second generation of Apple VR will debut in 2025 with both high-end and low-end models, offering more pricing options and hopefully a more affordable model following the first generation, expected later this year.

Ming-Chi Kuo, one of the best Apple insiders in the business, reported today (opens in new tab) on the recent news that Apple's manufacturing partner Luxshare is leading the development of Apple VR, the first time Apple has used a Chinese supplier to develop a first-generation product.

A move to development by Luxshare ICT and Pegatron will reportedly accelerate reducing the cost of the headset, which is expected to cost upwards of $3,000 when the first model is expected to be unveiled at WWDC in June.

High-end and low-end Apple VR

Kuo says that Apple is developing two models of its second-generation mixed reality headset, expected to be dubbed Apple Reality Pro. A high-end and low-end second-gen Apple VR headset will reportedly debut in 2025.

It follows news from Nikkei Asia this week that says Apple is working on a cheaper follow-up model to Apple VR. However, according to that report, even the cheaper second-gen model could still cost the same as a high-end Mac computer. Plenty of those models cost north of $2,000.

As a result, Kuo expects shipments of the headset to be "extremely low," and warns that suppliers may struggle to turn a profit from their investment in Apple VR in the short term. Kuo also says that there is a "potential warning sign for Apple" given it can't seem to keep suppliers on board to develop the headset. Kuo says the initial supplier Pegatron "is gradually withdrawing from Apple's headset business."

According to the most recent reports, Apple VR was supposed to be announced in June, but will instead be revealed at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference, WWDC 2023, in June.

Rumored features include dual 4K micro OLED displays, cameras for eye and hand tracking, air typing, iOS apps, a focus on video conferencing and collaboration rather than games, and an eye-watering $3,000 price tag.