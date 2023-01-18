Apple's futuristic AR glasses reportedly delayed over 'technical challenges'
The Apple Glass dream might have shattered...
Apple is set to announce its oft-rumored AR/VR headset this year, but its more ambitious AR glasses project has reportedly been delayed due to technical challenges related to its development.
The Apple Glass project was expected to be a follow-up product to the AR/VR Reality Pro headset, but that now isn’t set to happen. It’s reported that Apple will instead launch a cheaper version of that headset to fill the void, with Apple Glass arriving later.
Little was known about Apple Glass beyond the fact that it was supposed to be less intrusive than having to wear a full-on headset, but it now appears that Apple has decided to hold the product back while it works out some kinks.
A fluid reality
The fact that Apple has had to change its plans is indicative of the difficulty of the work that it is trying to do, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says in a report detailing the delay.
“The company is betting that AR and VR devices could be a major moneymaker, but the technical challenges of producing a consumer-friendly product has bedeviled much of the tech world,” Gurman said, adding that Apple’s hope of offering a more lightweight alternative to the AR/VR headset “now appears many years away — if it happens at all.”
With the new AR/VR headset expected to be a large, costly device that requires an external battery pack the idea of lightweight AR glasses is appealing for obvious reasons. However, it’s now clear that Apple simply isn’t ready to offer a product that is expected to be hugely impressive if it ever ships. Previous rumors pointed to something like Google Glass but without the obvious AR hardware protruding from the side.
For now, attentions turn to a product that has been equally rumored for years but now seems imminent. The AR/VR headset is just around the corner, with an announcement expected within months.
Apple has already released new products this year, however. The new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros were released yesterday, as was an updated Mac mini. That machine in particular could well now be the best Mac for a ton of people thanks to a $100 price drop.
