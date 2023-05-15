Apple's Reality Pro AR/VR headset's WWDC23 unveiling is now more likely than ever
It's finally happening.
Talk of Apple's unveiling of the oft-rumored Reality Pro AR/VR headset continues to gather a pace as we get ever closer to it finally happening.
While we've new hearing claims of an impending announcement for months, it now looks more likely than ever that Apple will finally take the wraps off its first foray into the world of augmented and virtual reality headsets during the WWDC23 event. The event's opening keynote will take place on June 5, 2023.
A new report by one well-respected analyst has again pointed to that WWDC unveiling, complete with details on who will be responsible for building key parts of the overall package.
A whole new reality
Discussing some of the suppliers of the parts used in the as-yet unconfirmed headset, Kuo said that there will be a number of partners involved in producing what is sure to be Apple's biggest release in recent years.
Luxshare will be tasked with assembling the headset, with others producing key components. The "micro OLED display (exclusive to Sony), dual processors (exclusive to TSMC), casing (Everwin Precision as the main supplier), 12 camera modules (exclusive to Cowell), and external power supply (exclusive to Goretek) are the top 5 most expensive material costs for this new device," Kuo says.
Apple's Reality Pro headset is expected to cost around $3,000 when it goes on sale later this year. While the headset will be announced at WWDC 2023 in June, it's strongly expected that it won't be available for a number of months to allow Apple and its developer partners to get their apps ready. A similar delayed-release allowed developers to get Apple Watch apps ready for the big day, ensuring that early adopters have software to use when their new device arrives.
The WWDC23 event will be streamed online although some developers have been able to score an invitation to Apple Park as well.
Get more iMore in your inbox!
Our news, reviews, opinions, and easy to follow guides can turn any iPhone owner into an Apple aficionado
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.