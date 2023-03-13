Massive Apple VR leak shows real-life images of components ahead of release
Apple VR in the flesh!
An insider on Twitter has posted real-life images that appear to reveal components of Apple's rumored virtual reality headset ahead of an upcoming announcement by Apple.
Images from Mr White on Twitter (opens in new tab), an insider with a track record of posting legitimate photos of Apple prototypes and Apple leaks, shared images that have since been reported as photos of components of Apple's upcoming VR headset.
The photos don't give away much about the design, but they do show a distinct eye-shaped design reminiscent of other virtual reality headsets, as well as connectors.
Apple VR, coming soon
It comes as the announcement of Apple's VR headset is now seemingly imminent. A report this week revealed that CEO Tim Cook pushed the company towards the headset despite warnings that the company had not yet overcome some of the difficulties of the AR/VR space. Designers wanted to make a set of thin, light, mixed-reality glasses, however, Cook and COO Jeff Williams wanted to get to the market soon, hence the rumored ski goggle-like headset expected to feature 3D video, conference calling, and more.
Apple VR, dubbed Reality Pro in some reports, is expected to cost north of $3,000 and feature two 4K micro-LED displays for ultra-high fidelity viewing. Other rumors include a lightweight design of glass, mesh, and aluminum, as well as cameras for eye and body tracking. The headset will also feature external battery packs to reduce weight and make swapping batteries for longer play time easier.
Apple's rxOS operating system will reportedly feature the ability to run iOS apps and develop apps for virtual reality.
Recent rumors indicate Apple could announce Apple VR at WWDC 2023, but this does not guarantee a public release is close at hand. According to Mark Gurman, Apple was going to announce the headset at an event in April, previously.
Apple is also already reportedly working on a cheaper version of its headset alongside a second-generation iteration.
iMore Newsletter
Get the best of iMore in your inbox, every day!
Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software. Stephen has interviewed industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. He also specializes in curating and reviewing audio hardware and has experience beyond journalism in sound engineering, production, and design.
Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple. Follow him on Twitter @stephenwarwick9
Get the best of iMore in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.