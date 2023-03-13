Massive Apple VR leak shows real-life images of components ahead of release

An insider on Twitter has posted real-life images that appear to reveal components of Apple's rumored virtual reality headset ahead of an upcoming announcement by Apple.

Images from Mr White on Twitter, an insider with a track record of posting legitimate photos of Apple prototypes and Apple leaks, shared images that have since been reported as photos of components of Apple's upcoming VR headset.

The photos don't give away much about the design, but they do show a distinct eye-shaped design reminiscent of other virtual reality headsets, as well as connectors.

(Image credit: Mr White)

Apple VR, coming soon

(Image credit: Mr White)

It comes as the announcement of Apple's VR headset is now seemingly imminent. A report this week revealed that CEO Tim Cook pushed the company towards the headset despite warnings that the company had not yet overcome some of the difficulties of the AR/VR space. Designers wanted to make a set of thin, light, mixed-reality glasses, however, Cook and COO Jeff Williams wanted to get to the market soon, hence the rumored ski goggle-like headset expected to feature 3D video, conference calling, and more.

Apple VR, dubbed Reality Pro in some reports, is expected to cost north of $3,000 and feature two 4K micro-LED displays for ultra-high fidelity viewing. Other rumors include a lightweight design of glass, mesh, and aluminum, as well as cameras for eye and body tracking. The headset will also feature external battery packs to reduce weight and make swapping batteries for longer play time easier.

Apple's rxOS operating system will reportedly feature the ability to run iOS apps and develop apps for virtual reality.

Recent rumors indicate Apple could announce Apple VR at WWDC 2023, but this does not guarantee a public release is close at hand. According to Mark Gurman, Apple was going to announce the headset at an event in April, previously.

Apple is also already reportedly working on a cheaper version of its headset alongside a second-generation iteration.