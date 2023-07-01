Meta hits back at Apple Vision Pro with a new subscription service

Apple recently entered a new product category with the launch of the Apple Vision Pro headset. Meta has been a leader in virtual reality over the years, thanks to its Oculus acquisition. With Apple now having entered the segment, it appears Meta has felt the need to switch up its strategies. The company has announced a new VR subscription.

The subscription, called Meta Quest+, costs $7.99 a month and will support the Quest 2, the Quest Pro, and the upcoming Quest 3, Meta announced. The subscription seems to be for VR titles, however, and doesn't include the hardware as a part of the perks.

Meta Quest+ is like Xbox Game Pass for VR titles

Meta is calling this a VR title subscription. The perks include two VR titles a month, which are yours to keep as long as you have an active subscription. So game ownership isn't really the perk here, quite like the Xbox Game Pass.

The blog post explained the early perks that you will get with the subscription.

"On the first of each month, you’ll get two titles to redeem, enjoy, and master. First up, we’re pairing Cloudhead Games’ physical action-rhythm FPS Pistol Whip with the nostalgia-fueled arcade adventure Pixel Ripped 1995 from ARVORE Immersive Experiences. And for August, you can look forward to a uniquely compelling social VR experience in Mighty Coconut’s Walkabout Mini Golf and some frantic weapon-crafting and shooter action in MOTHERGUNSHIP: FORGE from Terrible Posture Games.

You get to keep each title as long as you’re a Meta Quest+ subscriber, so the value builds over time. And you can cancel at any time for maximum flexibility. Even better, if you rejoin down the road, you’ll regain access to all of the titles from your original paid subscription period."

The cost is set at $7.99 a month, or $59.99 billed annually, which amounts to savings of 37%, and will work with the Quest 2, Quest Pro, and the Quest 3. While the Meta Quest headsets technically work with the best Macs out there, you may have to wait until Apple launches its own VR title subscription to get the best out of VR in your Apple ecosystem.