This Apple VR concept is your first-ever 3D look at Apple's rumored headset

If Apple really is going to announce the Apple VR Reality Pro headset during its WWDC23 event in June we can only hope that it'll look like this.

We're talking about a full 3D render of the claimed Reality Pro based on previous rumors of the device that have cropped up in recent weeks and months. That render was created by Marcus Kane and boy does it look good.

Our only concern? That external battery seems like an even worse idea now that we've seen what it could actually be like.

That battery tho

If all of the rumors are true Apple will announce its first entry into the headset market on June 5 at WWDC and then make it available for purchase later in the year once developers have had time to build some apps for it. That means that we probably only have a few weeks to wait before the headset will be unveiled — will it look like this? That battery situation aside, let's hope so.

Kane shared the 3D model on Sketchfab along with annotations of all the different bits and pieces. We get to see the battery of course, as well as the so-called Reality Dial that will allow wearers to control how much of their surroundings they can see while wearing the headset.

Now that we can see the headset in 3D and move it around we might be starting to get a feel for why it might cost the rumored $3,000 once it finally goes on sale. It looks like every inch the premium product. As well it should when you consider you could buy two of Apple's very best iPhones and still have some money left over for other Apple gear.

You can check the 3D model out for yourself (opens in new tab) while you wait for WWDC to roll around but don't forget there's more going on at this year's event than just this headset. The 15-inch MacBook Air is heavily rumored, while the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV will all get new software announcements as well.