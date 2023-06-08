You'll be able to share your Apple Vision Pro thanks to a guest mode

Apple's new Vision Pro headset will feature a guest mode that will let you share the headset with another user, the company has confirmed to iMore.

Announced at WWDC 23, Apple Vision Pro is the company's all-new spatial computing AR headset designed to transform the way we think about computing, providing an augmented reality computing experience for viewing content, gaming, collaboration, and more.

In the wake of WWDC, numerous journalists and content creators have tried the headset, and there seems to be some confusion about whether customers will be able to share the headset. On Wednesday, The Evening Standard's David Phelan reported: "You can’t share the headset because, before you use it, you register your eyes via Optic ID, a simple process where you rotate your head in front of the phone, similar to setting an iPhone up for Face ID. Setup also involves taking a video of your ears to create personalized Spatial Audio."

However, others have reported rumblings of a guest mode that will let you share the device with another user, a feature the company has now confirmed.

Apple Vision Pro Guest mode

Apple plans to share more information about guest mode closer to the launch of the headset, which will take place early next year, the company confirmed in an email to iMore.

While details are scant about what a "guest mode" for Vision Pro will entail, it seems likely this will let users share the headset amongst friends, family, and other users. Given that Optic ID, the headset's authentication system, can be used to make Apple Pay Payments and autofill passwords, it's likely that some of these features and functions will be restricted in guest mode to stop a rogue child from buying $8,000 worth of Super Fruit Ninja VR coins, or from making any other kind of unsolicited purchase.

It's great to hear that Vision Pro, which looks to be a highly personal experience, can at least be shared in some capacity when it rolls around next year.