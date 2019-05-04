Best answer: The Garmin vivofit jr. 2 can withstand water to a certain depth. In fact, it can handle everyday use without a hitch. However, your child should avoid scuba diving and high-speed watersports to keep the device in working condition.

Dive in with the Garmin vivofit jr. 2

If you've recently noticed your kiddo is intrigued by your fitness tracking activities, maybe it's time to get them one of their own. Not only will this affordable investment teach them the importance of staying active each day, but it can also be an excellent tool for teaching them responsibility.

This tracker features a swim-friendly adjustable or stretchy band along with a customizable color screen. Garmin takes pride in testing all of its products to ensure they can handle the activity for which they were designed. The vivofit jr. 2 has a water rating of 5 ATM, which means it can withstand pressures equivalent to a depth of 50 meters. What does this mean for your little swimmer? Their fitness tracker can handle everyday use, including splashes, swimming, showering, rain, snow, diving into the water, and even snorkeling.