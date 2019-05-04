Best answer: The Garmin vivofit jr. 2 can withstand water to a certain depth. In fact, it can handle everyday use without a hitch. However, your child should avoid scuba diving and high-speed watersports to keep the device in working condition.
Dive in with the Garmin vivofit jr. 2
If you've recently noticed your kiddo is intrigued by your fitness tracking activities, maybe it's time to get them one of their own. Not only will this affordable investment teach them the importance of staying active each day, but it can also be an excellent tool for teaching them responsibility.
This tracker features a swim-friendly adjustable or stretchy band along with a customizable color screen. Garmin takes pride in testing all of its products to ensure they can handle the activity for which they were designed. The vivofit jr. 2 has a water rating of 5 ATM, which means it can withstand pressures equivalent to a depth of 50 meters. What does this mean for your little swimmer? Their fitness tracker can handle everyday use, including splashes, swimming, showering, rain, snow, diving into the water, and even snorkeling.
Motivate your child
In addition to tracking sleep, steps, and 60 minutes of daily recommended daily activity, the vivofit jr. 2 is the perfect tool for motivating your child to be more responsible. You'll be able to monitor their progress on the vivofit jr. app and encourage them to stay on top of their daily tasks, like homework and household chores.
Once they meet their 60-minutes daily activity goals, they'll receive access to themed adventures. Whether they're a fan of Disney, Marvel, or Star Wars, this is bound to be an exciting reward. Before you know it, your kid will be right on your heels in an effort to out-step you and unlock their next adventure!
Jump right in
Gone swimmin'
Once your child learns of all the hidden rewards that come with the Garmin vivofit jr. 2, they'll never want to stop moving. A splash here or a dive there, this swim-friendly fitness tracker is ideal for youngsters who want to follow in your fitness tracking footsteps. You'll still want to keep an eye on them so they don't exceed a depth of 50 meters.
Track the fun
Keep them on their toes
As a parent, it's only natural to want to be involved in your child's activities. Fortunately, the vivofit jr. app allows you to do just that. You'll have easy access to view their activity, responsibilities, sleep, and more. All you have to do is sync the fitness tracker with a compatible device, like a smartphone or tablet.
