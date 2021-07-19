What you need to know
- This app uses your iPhone's camera to scan the labels on your clothes before telling you what the icons mean.
- You'll never wonder what that little logo means again.
Sometimes apps come across my radar that I didn't know that I needed — but only because I didn't know they existed. Laundry Lens is the prime example of that because it takes the often confusing laundry care icons from the labels on your clothes and turns them into something mere mortals can understand.
It's all pretty simple, really. Point your iPhone at the care label on your clothes and the app will tell you how to wash them. That's it. That's the app. And it's genius.
Laundry Lens is the perfect companion for doing the laundry. Just point your camera at a care label and you will be presented to the proper instructions on how to take care of your clothes and garments. By swiping up, you can also look up the laundry symbols manually and discover many others. Laundry Lens includes a full list of symbols, from washing to ironing, and even professional ones, so you know exactly what type of care your laundry requires.
You can download Laundry Lens from the App Store now. It's free and according to the App Store page, it doesn't collect any of your data either. Which is good — I don't need anyone else knowing about my bright pink bunny outfit!
You won't need a super modern iPhone for this to work, although the great cameras on iPhone 12 will obviously work best. Don't have an iPhone yet? You can use an iPad! Or better yet, pick up one of these iPhone deals instead!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple says the iMessage flaw NSO's Pegasus uses is 'not a threat' to most
Following the news earlier today that journalists and other high profile people are being targeted by the Pegasus spyware, Apple has released a statement on the matter. Pegasus was reportedly able to exploit a flaw in iMessage, even on devices running iOS 14.6.
Review: Sennheiser MKE 200 Mobile Kit brings pro audio to your iPhone video
Contemporary iPhones take some pretty great video, but the audio quality is often lacking. Take it to the next level with a high-quality microphone kit like this one from Sennheiser.
New images give us our first real-world look at the MagSafe Battery Pack
Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack has begun to become available in some Apple Stores, with one Redditor walking into the Memphis, Tennessee store and buying one. Their photos are the first real-world images we've seen of the new battery pack.
Catch some rays and stay green with these solar keyboards for your Mac
Picking out a new keyboard for your Mac can be tough, but having something that’s efficient, easy-to-charge, and is good for the environment is a bonus.