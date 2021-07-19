Sometimes apps come across my radar that I didn't know that I needed — but only because I didn't know they existed. Laundry Lens is the prime example of that because it takes the often confusing laundry care icons from the labels on your clothes and turns them into something mere mortals can understand.

It's all pretty simple, really. Point your iPhone at the care label on your clothes and the app will tell you how to wash them. That's it. That's the app. And it's genius.

Apps you didn’t know you needed until you searched for them… 👕 https://t.co/mZXY5NYtqt pic.twitter.com/wX708UkRpC — Ryan McLeod (@warpling) July 18, 2021

Laundry Lens is the perfect companion for doing the laundry. Just point your camera at a care label and you will be presented to the proper instructions on how to take care of your clothes and garments. By swiping up, you can also look up the laundry symbols manually and discover many others. Laundry Lens includes a full list of symbols, from washing to ironing, and even professional ones, so you know exactly what type of care your laundry requires.

You can download Laundry Lens from the App Store now. It's free and according to the App Store page, it doesn't collect any of your data either. Which is good — I don't need anyone else knowing about my bright pink bunny outfit!

You won't need a super modern iPhone for this to work, although the great cameras on iPhone 12 will obviously work best. Don't have an iPhone yet? You can use an iPad! Or better yet, pick up one of these iPhone deals instead!