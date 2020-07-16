Once your business grows above a certain size, you can easily find your operations split across multiple platforms. Averox Business Management Solutions brings together everything you need, with a collection of essential apps. Lifetime subscriptions are now only $79.

Finding customers, handling stock, creating invoices, and paying your staff are all essential tasks — but none of them actually generates income. Worse still, research shows that business owners spend around 68% of their time on these daily chores.

Averox Solutions helps you complete the admin faster and get on with generating revenue. Aimed at small- and medium-sized businesses, this platform puts all your operations in one slick interface.

The list of features includes powerful CRM, bookkeeping and accounting tools, eSigning for contracts, and sales campaigns including emails and newsletters. You can also manage events, keep track of tasks, and collaborate with document sharing.

If that wasn't enough, Averox offers inventory control, live chat, and HR features. You can access the dashboard via any desktop browser, or download the app on iOS and Android devices.

Despite being packed with features, Averox is easy to use. One subscription covers unlimited devices, and the platform can be customized to your particular needs.

Lifetime service would normally set you back $4,740, but you can get your subscription today for just $79.

