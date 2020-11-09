Everyone wants to look young and energetic. With the help of photo filters, you can instantly roll back the years and fade the dark circles. But wouldn't it be great if you saw the same fresh face in the mirror each morning? Geologie wants guys to feel that ego boost, without the hassle of applying endless lotions.
This startup makes natural skincare products for men, delivered quarterly in personalized packs. It's a great way to look after yourself without putting in much effort.
Men's Skincare Reinvented
For most men, skincare isn't a top priority. Yes, it would be nice to look younger — but who has time to spend hours working out what moisturizer to buy? That's not even to mention the time spent in the bathroom each morning.
Nick Allen and Dave Skaff founded Geologie to solve this problem. Being guys themselves, they understand what men want: skincare products that are effective, quick to use, and made with natural ingredients. That is precisely what they created.
Geologie makes science-based products with high–quality ingredients, formulated by a renowned dermatologist. The ingredients are simple, and the results are impressive.
To make the experience totally hassle-free, they also built a unique personalization system. When you sign up with Geologie, you are asked a few questions about your skin. The process takes only 30 seconds, and the site uses this information to pick out the perfect products for you.
Geologie then sends out a pack containing everything you need to maintain healthy skin. Each pack contains no more than four products, and the routine takes just seconds in the morning and evening.
Skincare Subscription
The service has impressed many people. Geologie is rated at 4.8 stars from over 2,000 customer reviews, and the company has earned accolades from Men's Health, Esquire, and AskMen.
Want to give it a try? Sign up today and grab a 30-day trial pack for just $37 to start looking after your
