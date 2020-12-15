More of us are working from home than ever these days, and a comfortable, ergonomic workspace is undoubtedly better for productivity. A high-quality, comfortable office chair that promotes good posture is essential. I absolutely love my office chair from Oak Hollow Furniture, the Aloria. Oak Hollow has since released a more economical office chair, the Valera, and right now, it's a steal at $100 (nearly 40%) off. To get the discount, be sure to checkmark the coupon box in the Amazon listing. Quantities are limited, so don't wait!

Oak Hollow Furniture makes excellent office furniture. I've been using my Oak Hollow Aloria chair for months now, and it's easily the most comfortable work chair I've ever used. The Valera chair looks very similar, though it doesn't have a headrest option (which I rarely use anyway).

The Valera Series Office Chair has an upholstered fabric seat, and a durable, breathable poly mesh back. It offers simple synchro-tilt, height-adjustable arms, and tilt tension adjustment. The seat is 21 inches wide and 20 inches deep. The width of the back is 19.5 inches, and it's 20 inches high. You can adjust the seat's height anywhere from 19 to 24 inches from the floor. Choose regular carpet casters or hard floor casters, depending on where you'll be using the chair.

Whether you're working from home or in an office environment, make this the year you treat yourself to a comfortable, supportive, high-quality office chair. I tend to alternate between sitting and standing throughout the day, but I want to be sure I'm in the healthiest position when I'm sitting. No one wants physical discomfort to distract them from their work.