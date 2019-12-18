Whether it’s a virus, system crash, or spilled cup of coffee, there are plenty of threats that can ruin your computer—and the precious data inside of it. That’s why it’s important to invest in a cloud backup solution. And while there are plenty of providers to choose from, not all of them are created equal.
Degoo Premium is an award-winning platform that offers unparalleled security and convenience, and a lifetime 10TB backup plan is available for over 95% off at just $85 when you use code MERRYSAVE15.
With Degoo Premium, you’ll be able to backup everything from single files to entire hard drives with a single click.
Also available in 1TB, 2TB, and 3TB configurations, this subscription offers unlimited high-speed transfers to and from all of your devices, a database that boasts more backup space than Dropbox, OneDrive, and Google Drive combined, and the ability to send files to friends via email or a link.
You’ll also enjoy ultra-secure 256-bit AES encryption across the board.
Get some extra peace of mind and land 10TB of secure cloud backup for life with Degoo Premium for just $85— just use code MERRYSAVE15 at checkout to apply the discount.
Prices are subject to change.
Apple is still looking for an office in NYC
Apple is still in the market for a Manhattan office, it just needs to figure out how much space it needs.
Apple joins others to help develop a smart home connectivity standard
The world of smart home setups should get a little less complicated assuming Apple, Amazon, Google, and others get their wish.
Coalition of tech companies urges the EU to stop self-driving patent abuse
Apple, Cisco, Damiler and BMW are among a coalition of tech companies that have written to the European Commission demanding an end to the abuse of standard essential patents in the realm of self-driving cars and connected devices.
Add AirPlay 2 to your audio setup with these connected receivers
Want to keep the tunes flowing as you walk into your home theater? Or do you want to build your own surround sound system using your existing AirPlay 2 speakers? You can do all of that, and more, with these smart receivers.