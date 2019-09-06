Now this one was truly a surprise. For much of its history, the Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express didn't offer any welcome bonus. Sometimes, it was possible to earn a 10,000 point bonus through a referral from a friend and then spending $3,000 in the first three months. In fact, there is still no public welcome bonus. However, we are now seeing reports that Amex is targeting certain customers for a 20,000 Membership Rewards point bonus after spending $3,000 in three months. That's a pretty sweet deal if you're targeted because there is also no annual fee to this card.

To check your eligibility, check this link. Then log into your Amex account to confirm your eligibility. We aren't sure when this promotion will be over so you'll want to check sooner rather than later.

What's great about the Blue Business Plus? Well, you would earn 2X Membership Rewards® points on everyday business purchases such as office supplies. The double points is applied to the first $50,000 in purchases every year. If you cross that spend threshold, each dollar would earn you 1x point. Furthermore, the card offers a 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 months, then a variable rate between 15.24% to 21.24% based on your credit score.