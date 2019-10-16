Graphic designers create everything from fun-sized app icons to large advertisements that span entire billboards. To accomplish this, they use vector graphics, which can be scaled to any size to suit their projects. Unfortunately, most vector graphics design apps cost an arm and a leg to use, but Gravit Design PRO makes it vector design accessible for as low as $39.

Gravit Design PRO is a full-featured vector graphic design app that you can access from any computer or mobile device. It features a clean and intuitive interface that lets you easily create vector graphics at any scale. Additionally, your subscription will come with access to thousands of premade vector assets, which you can use as inspiration for all of your projects. You can also save your designs to the cloud for easy access on multiple devices.

Vector graphic design doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive. You can sign up for 1 year of Gravit Design PRO for $39, 2 years for $59, and 3 years for $79.

Prices subject to change