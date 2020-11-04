Ready to grab Apple's best iPhone yet? Go with the iPhone 12 or the iPhone 12 Pro at Verizon and you can save up to $550 by trading in your old phone and signing up for a new line of service on one of Verizon's Unlimited plans. That $550 will come in the form of promo credits applied to your account over the course of your 24-month commitment. The iPhone 12 has a retail price of $799.99, so in the long run you'll only have paid $250 for the phone with this trade-in savings applied. The iPhone 12 Pro is $999.99 so your total would be $450 savings. Of course, you can upgrade to more expensive versions with more storage and pick from a variety of colors. The trade-in applies to all options.

Read our iPhone 12 review that called this smartphone "an insta-buy for a lot of people" and said "the iPhone 12 is the best iPhone for most people and that's without really any compromise." Save big on these VPN services ahead of Black Friday Not only does the iPhone 12 introduce a whole new design for the iPhone, it also has a ton of great features including 5G, an OLED screen with 2523 x 1170 screen resolution, Dolby Vision for video recording at 30 fps, fast charging, and more.