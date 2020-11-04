Ready to grab Apple's best iPhone yet? Go with the iPhone 12 or the iPhone 12 Pro at Verizon and you can save up to $550 by trading in your old phone and signing up for a new line of service on one of Verizon's Unlimited plans. That $550 will come in the form of promo credits applied to your account over the course of your 24-month commitment.
The iPhone 12 has a retail price of $799.99, so in the long run you'll only have paid $250 for the phone with this trade-in savings applied. The iPhone 12 Pro is $999.99 so your total would be $450 savings. Of course, you can upgrade to more expensive versions with more storage and pick from a variety of colors. The trade-in applies to all options.
Apple iPhone 12
The deal requires signing up on a select Unlimited plan and getting a new line of service. The phone you trade in must also be in good condition. You'll get the $550 credited to your account over 24 months.
Read our iPhone 12 review that called this smartphone "an insta-buy for a lot of people" and said "the iPhone 12 is the best iPhone for most people and that's without really any compromise."
Not only does the iPhone 12 introduce a whole new design for the iPhone, it also has a ton of great features including 5G, an OLED screen with 2523 x 1170 screen resolution, Dolby Vision for video recording at 30 fps, fast charging, and more.
Apple iPhone 12 Pro
The iPhone 12 Pro got 4.5 stars out of 5 and a The Best badge in our review, which also said it's "one of the best phones available right now, and possibly the best phone of 2020." Of course, the Pro and the regular iPhone 12 have a lot of similarities, so you'll want to look at the differences between them when making your choice. The iPhone 12 Pro does have a telephoto lens, twice the storage at even its smallest size, and LiDAR, which all seem to be some of its biggest selling points over little brother.
In order for the trade-in to get the full value it will need to be in good condition. You'll also have to commit to it within 30 days of purchasing the phone. If you're already a Verizon customer and just want to upgrade from your current phone, you can still save some money. You'll be able to get a discount of up to $350 off the cost of the phone. All the other conditions apply.
