What you need to know
- Apple Fitness+ has updated its website to include equipment recommendations.
While there are plenty of workouts on Apple Fitness+ that don't require any gym equipment at all, some of the workouts do. Things like running, rowing, cycling, and lifting will all require the corresponding treadmill, row machine, bike, and weights in order to get that workout in.
In order to help customers find the gear that they need, Apple has launched an Equipment section to its Apple Fitness+ website. The page aims to provide recommendations for equipment that will pair nicely with the workouts you aim to do.
For many Apple Fitness+ workouts, you don't need any special equipment at all. But when you want to take your workouts further, all the gear is right here.
On the page, you'll be able to filter to find equipment for the specific kind of workout you are looking to do. The filters match to the workout categories available on Apple Fitness+ like Core, Cycling, Dance, and more.
Some of the items available on the site so far are dumbells, treadmills, stationary bikes, and yoga mats. Not all of the products are available in the Apple Store, however. Some of the products that Apple recommends link you out to the brand's website to purchase.
The first products recommended through the site are also on the high-end when considering the price. The treadmill that Apple currently recommends, the TechnoGym MyRun, currently sells for $4,470. The company currently works with a number of fitness brands so these first ones may be those that Apple has a relationship with. Hopefully, the page will continue to be updated with more affordable options so that those looking for recommendations through Apple have options for all price ranges.
Apple Fitness+ launched today with the latest updates to iOS, watchOS, iPadOS, and tvOS. Those who recently purchased an Apple Watch will receive three months of the service for free. For everyone else, it will cost $9.99 per month, $79.99 per year, or is included in the Apple One Premier bundle.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple's new Privacy page goes live alongside new App Store nutrition labels
Apple's new privacy labels are now live, giving users more information on how their data is collected.
Nintendo Indie World presentation coming December 15
Ready for the next big announcement from Nintendo? Here's what you need to know!
Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo join together to make gaming safer
Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo agree to shared safety standards per a new press release. The three companies are now working together to achieve easier to use and more meaningful safety features.
Want to spread cheer and your love for games? Check out these sweaters.
If you're looking for a festive gift or just something silly to keep yourself warm this winter, you can't go wrong with a Christmas sweater. Celebrate the season while showing of you passion with these Christmas sweaters for gamers.