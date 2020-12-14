While there are plenty of workouts on Apple Fitness+ that don't require any gym equipment at all, some of the workouts do. Things like running, rowing, cycling, and lifting will all require the corresponding treadmill, row machine, bike, and weights in order to get that workout in.

In order to help customers find the gear that they need, Apple has launched an Equipment section to its Apple Fitness+ website. The page aims to provide recommendations for equipment that will pair nicely with the workouts you aim to do.

For many Apple Fitness+ workouts, you don't need any special equipment at all. But when you want to take your workouts further, all the gear is right here.

On the page, you'll be able to filter to find equipment for the specific kind of workout you are looking to do. The filters match to the workout categories available on Apple Fitness+ like Core, Cycling, Dance, and more.

Some of the items available on the site so far are dumbells, treadmills, stationary bikes, and yoga mats. Not all of the products are available in the Apple Store, however. Some of the products that Apple recommends link you out to the brand's website to purchase.