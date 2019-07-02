Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. iMore may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network.
Ever heard of ShopRunner? If you haven't, it's an online shopping platform that offers free 2-day shipping, just like Amazon Prime. Most of the stores that operate on ShopRunner are mid to high end apparel retailers such as Bloomingdale's, Saks Fifth, Polo Ralph Lauren, and more. You can shop at any of the retailers' websites and just log into ShopRunner at check out for the free 2-day shipping. Returns are free too! Membership on ShopRunner normally costs $79 per year, but if you have any of the following Amex cards, you'll get membership for free! Just make sure you go here, add your email, and click enroll.
- The Platinum Card® from American Express: Top of the line
- American Express® Gold Card: Winning gold
- Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card: Be brilliant
- Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express: Swimming in cash
- Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express: Blue cash
- Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express: Earn bonus miles
- Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express: Platinum SkyMIles
The Platinum Card® from American Express: Top of the line
One of the great perks of the Platinum Card is an annual $100 credit at Saks Fifth, which is one of the top retailers on ShopRunner. Get this card, and you'll be able to shop there online and get free 2-day shipping!
American Express® Gold Card: Winning gold
Currently offering 35,000 points in sign up bonuses after just $2,000 in spend in the first three months, this card is a great alternative for those not needing all the premium perks from the Platinum version. But cardholders will still receive that ShopRunner membership.
Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card: Be brilliant
The new re-branded Marriott card comes with a lot of perks on top of ShopRunner membership such as $300 in annual credits for purchases spent at Marriott and 1 free night every year.
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express: Swimming in cash
If you're looking to save on all sorts of purchases in addition to ShopRunner membership, consider this card for its generous cash back potential: 6% back on select streaming services and 6% back at US supermarkets.
Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express: Blue cash
The lite version of the Blue Cash line comes with no annual fee but still comes with great cash back potential in addition to a generous 15 months of 0% APR (15.24% to 26.24% after that). ShopRunner is included.
Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express: Earn bonus miles
Airline co-branded cards like the Gold Delta SkyMiles also get you ShopRunner benefits. Additionally, this card, waives its annual fee for the first year, and it's $95 per year after that.
Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express: Platinum SkyMIles
The next step up on the Delta co-branded cards, the Platinum version will help you earn a bonus of 5,000 status qualifying miles in addition to 75,000 regular miles after spending $3,000 in the first 3 months. ShopRunner is, of course, included.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.