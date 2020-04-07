The internet is littered with advice on how to make use of your time in self-isolation. Some suggest picking up a new hobby, some suggest breaking a sweat and getting ripped, while there are some that recommend exhausting your entire Netflix queue. But if none of that sounds appealing to you, you can always beef up your skillset and make yourself more marketable by learning valuable skills.
Whizlabs Online Certifications offers world-class training courses, allowing you to master a variety of subjects which can help you land a fatter paycheck or maybe even a promotion when you return to work.
A pioneer in the e-learning industry, Whizlabs' collection of instructional material includes various disciplines like Cloud Computing, Java, Big Data, Project Management, and Digital Marketing, all of which are taught by subject-matter experts and certified professionals. Since its launch two decades ago, the platform has helped over 3 million professionals and more than 100 companies across the globe elevate their careers. Hotshot companies like Accenture, Bloomberg, Capgemini, Cisco, Deloitte, and Infosys have all used Whizlabs for employee development. You can be the next.
If you want to boost your career or accelerate your progress in your current field, enroll in Whizlabs. For a limited time, you can snag a lifetime membership for only $59 — 98 percent off the usual cost of $4,499.
Facebook taking 'aggressive steps' to quash 5G conspiracy theories
Facebook has vowed tougher measures to clamp down on posts that could cause physical harm regarding 5G coronavirus conspiracy theories.
totallee announces UV Phone Sanitizer that kills germs on your phone
totallee has announced a new UV Phone Sanitizer that can kill germs and bacteria on your phone, AirPods, wallet and keys!
iPhone maker Foxconn sees its Q1 sales fall 12% likely thanks to pandemic
Foxconn's Q1 of 2020 was always going to be impacted by coronavirus. It was just a question of how bad the numbers would be.
How to decide which color to buy your Ultimate Ears Wonderboom?
The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom comes in a variety of vibrant colors that let you give a more personal touch to your music. The hard part is deciding which one to choose!