If your home is your office, you'll be looking for the best accessories for working from home. A big part of making your home office desk ergonomic is having a good, comfortable, and supportive chair. The best office chairs help you work with better posture. I absolutely love my office chair from Oak Hollow Furniture, the Aloria. Oak Hollow now sells a lower-priced office chair, the Valera. Normally starting at $259, Oak Hollow is offering a $160 coupon on Amazon, bringing the price down to just $99. That's more than 60% off! To get the discount, be sure to checkmark the coupon box in the Amazon listing. There are only 10 chairs being sold at this price, so don't wait.

Oak Hollow Furniture makes excellent office furniture. I've been using my Oak Hollow Aloria chair for months now, and it's easily the most comfortable work chair I've ever used. The Valera chair looks quite similar, though it doesn't have a headrest option. I rarely rest my head back while working, anyway.

The Valera Series Office Chair has an upholstered fabric seat, and a durable, breathable poly mesh back. It offers simple synchro-tilt, height-adjustable arms, and tilt tension adjustment. The seat is 21 inches wide and 20 inches deep. The width of the back is 19.5 inches, and it's 20 inches high. You can adjust the seat's height anywhere from 19 to 24 inches from the floor. Choose regular carpet casters or hard floor casters, depending on where you'll be using the chair. The hard floor casters do cost a bit more. You can also pay extra to have your chair assembled, though I was able to assemble my own Oak Hollow Chair and I'm no assembly expert.

You deserve a comfortable, supportive, high-quality office chair. I tend to alternate between sitting and standing and moving around throughout the day, but I want to be sure I'm in an ergonomic position when I'm sitting. If you must spend the majority of your day sitting, do it in the healthiest way possible.