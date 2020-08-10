What you need to know
- Foldable phones are all the rage right now.
- It's only a matter of time until Apple joins the fray. Hopefully.
- This concept shows us what a foldable iPhone 12 could look like.
You can't fold Apples, but you can fold iPhones. Or, at least, you would be able to if Apple made a foldable iPhone 12. And if it did, it might look something like this new concept.
Shared to YouTube via ConceptsiPhone, the new video shows us an iPhone with the now-familiar iPhone 12 aesthetic complete with squared-off edges. But this one differs in its foldability. Because folding phones are cool – when they're done right.
This video shows an iPhone 12 Flip with no visible crease across the middle which, so far, isn't something any foldable phone has managed. It's only a matter of time before one of them does, though. Could Apple be the first?
Will Apple even make a foldable at all? Answers on a postcard or, if you'd prefer, in the comments. I'm absolutely here for an iPhone 12 Pro Max that can fold into something that would fit in a suitcase, I know that much!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
