  • Foldable phones are all the rage right now.
  • It's only a matter of time until Apple joins the fray. Hopefully.
  • This concept shows us what a foldable iPhone 12 could look like.

You can't fold Apples, but you can fold iPhones. Or, at least, you would be able to if Apple made a foldable iPhone 12. And if it did, it might look something like this new concept.

Shared to YouTube via ConceptsiPhone, the new video shows us an iPhone with the now-familiar iPhone 12 aesthetic complete with squared-off edges. But this one differs in its foldability. Because folding phones are cool – when they're done right.

This video shows an iPhone 12 Flip with no visible crease across the middle which, so far, isn't something any foldable phone has managed. It's only a matter of time before one of them does, though. Could Apple be the first?

Will Apple even make a foldable at all? Answers on a postcard or, if you'd prefer, in the comments. I'm absolutely here for an iPhone 12 Pro Max that can fold into something that would fit in a suitcase, I know that much!

