You can't fold Apples, but you can fold iPhones. Or, at least, you would be able to if Apple made a foldable iPhone 12. And if it did, it might look something like this new concept.

Shared to YouTube via ConceptsiPhone, the new video shows us an iPhone with the now-familiar iPhone 12 aesthetic complete with squared-off edges. But this one differs in its foldability. Because folding phones are cool – when they're done right.