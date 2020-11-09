A lot of us require coffee to get going in the mornings (I certainly do), especially now that a lot of us are working from home , but we don't always have the time or space for a full on coffee bar in our kitchen. The Keurig K-Mini is a perfect single-serve coffee maker that can will fit into even the tiniest kitchen counters, and give you a great cup of joe in the morning in just minutes.

The K-Mini is small enough to fit pretty much anywhere, and you can brew a single serving of your favorite K-Cup coffee blend.

The Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker is one of the essentials in my kitchen. I have a rather small kitchen space, but the K-Mini is so small (with a width less than 5-inches and height of only 12-inches) that it fits in perfectly on my counter. The water reservoir can hold between 6-12 ounces of water, and you can use any K-Cup pod with this mini Keurig. Once you start the machine, your perfect cup of hot coffee brews up in just a few minutes.

Since the reservoir is made for single servings, there is never any leftover water to worry about, and it's easy to clean. And if you usually take your coffee to-go, the K-Mini can work with travel mugs up to 7-inches tall. And since the K-Mini is so small, you could take it with you when you travel — the back has a convenient space to store the cord, which is also good if you want to keep your counter clean.

Black Friday is coming up, so you can expect to see a lot of great deals on coffee makers, such as this Keurig. And if you want even more great stuff for your kitchen, make sure to check out the best Black Friday Instant Pot deals.