The Father's Day deals are already flowing, and now Tello is joining in the mix with a pretty great offer. The MVNO carrier is offering those who switch between now and June 22 the first month of service for just $14. That's right, you can get unlimited talk, text, and data for just $14 for the first month, and then it goes up to $39 per month for unlimited everything after that each month.
Tello Father's Day Promo
For a limited time only, you can switch to Tello and get your first month of service for just $14.
This offer is only valid for new customers, but it doesn't lock you into any conctract and there are no hidden extra fees with it. You can bring your own compatible phone if you want, or pick up something new, depending on your personal preference.
If after the first month you decide that unlimited data is too much for you, or you don't need unlimited talk, you can fully customize your plan to something that works better. With 1GB of data each month and 500 minutes of talk time you can get your monthly cost down to just $9. Even if you jumped up to 2GB of data with unlimited talk, you could keep it at the $14 a month cost, which is just crazy. Be sure to check out this offer before it's too late.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
