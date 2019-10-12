The place we spend most of our lives besides our home or workplace is our car, so why do we put disturbingly little effort into keeping it clean? Admittedly, cleaning your car isn’t exactly the easiest chore; it’s tight and cramped, making it nearly impossible for even compact vacuums to reach neglected areas. What you’ll need is an even smaller vacuum specifically designed for your car, and this $59.99 Autowit delivers.

The Autowit Cordless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner is designed to make cleaning the tight spots in your car easier. It’s compact enough to fit on your console or inside your glove compartment, but its powerful engine offers 4,200pa of suction power. It contains a true HEPA filter that eliminates 97% of dust, pollen, mold spores, pet dander, and other contaminants, and the ultra-portable design lets you clean hard-to-reach areas such as door pockets, underneath seats, and event vents. Finally, the Autowit features a 2,000mAh battery that gives you 15 minutes of battery life, which is more than enough for even the dirtiest cars.

There’s nothing more demoralizing than getting into a dirty car after a long day at work, but the Autowit Cordless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner will keep your car tidy and contaminant-free in under 15 minutes. You can grab an Autowit now for just $59.99, or 25% off.

Prices subject to change