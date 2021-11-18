Apple's upcoming iOS 15.2 looks set to change how iCloud Private Relay is labeled in the Settings app. I can only presume that the reason for the change is that nobody was using it, likely because they didn't understand what it did. The new messaging makes it clear that it will "limit IP address tracking." I expect more people will use it as a result.

This change is today's Apple in microcosm. While it's great that the company seems to be more willing than ever to change things when they aren't working, the fact they aren't working is also a pretty big problem. And messaging is something Apple hasn't been great at of late.

This latest example suggests that Apple's swing and miss with iCloud Private Relay is because the feature and descriptions aren't easy to understand for far too many people. Similar communication problems arose earlier this year and with more devastating results when Apple announced, and then delayed, its Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) system. Again, communication was dire, with Apple spending two weeks trying to reset the narrative after making a mess of the initial messaging. Ultimately, CSAM was sent back to the drawing board and has been there ever since.

Before that was the AirPods Max messaging issue that saw people confused about how the headphones managed power and whether they did, or did not, have a low power mode.