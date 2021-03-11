GlanceCam today received its big version 3.0 update, adding new features and a new Pro tier. The app, which takes all of your IP cameras and puts them into one app on your Mac, now has a newly refreshed interface and improvements to make the app easier to use.

Alongside the new minimalist interface, the biggest change is a ClanceCam Pro tier that enables a new multi-window view that puts all of your cameras on your screen at once.