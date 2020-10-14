What you need to know
- Good Morning America got its hands on the new iPhone lineup.
- They showed off the blue iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.
- They also showed off how the new MagSafe wallet attaches to the iPhone.
Good Morning America became one of the first outlets in the world to get hands-on with Apple's new iPhone 12 lineup and MagSafe accessories and posted a video to YouTube today to show off the latest from Apple.
Becky Worley, ABC's Technology & Consumer Contributor, had the blue versions of both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro in hand, as well as one of Apple's new MagSafe leather wallet accessories. You don't see too much in the video, but she does show off the finish differences between the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro and its impact on the kind of blue you see on the phone. She also demonstrates how the new wallet accessory snaps on to the back of the iPhone 12.
Worley also sat down virtually with Kaiann Drance, Apple's Vice President of iPhone Marketing. When asked about Apple's decision to remove the wall charger and EarPods from the box of the iPhone, Drance stressed how much value people were getting in the iPhone itself as well as the fact that Apple believes most people already have the accessories it would ship in the box. Drance also highlighted the company's environmental efforts as a reason to remove the accessories.
"There is so much in the phone already ... people often already have all that and it's sitting around in .. their house. It was not the right thing to do in terms of the larger environmental goals."
You can check out the full segment on the iPhone 12 on Good Morning America below:
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
HomePod mini is Apple's first to support Thread networking technology
Apple's new HomePod mini smart speaker will support Thread technology, but it will be limited to devices using Apple's HomeKit.
iPhone 12 mini is smaller than this year's iPhone SE, but not the original
A drawing of Apple's new lineup shows how the latest iPhones compare in size to their previous generations, and the results are interesting.
Apple condensed a 70-minute iPhone announcement into just 51 seconds
Want to see what Apple had to announce today but don't have 70 minutes to re-watch the video? Surely you can spare 51 seconds!
Protect your iPhone 12 Pro with one of these screen protectors
If you're picking up a new iPhone 12 Pro, keep that screen safe with a great screen protector.