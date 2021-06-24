A newly released update to the popular Google Authenticator brings support for the requirement for Face ID or Touch ID before the app will display any two-factor authentication codes.

The update brings with it the ability to search for accounts and transfer multiple accounts to another device, but it's the addition of a new Privacy Screen that's the most important here. Before, anyone with access to your iPhone or iPad could access your two-factor authentication codes. Now, you can have the app require biometric authentication first.

The full list of additions reads:

Added the ability to transfer many accounts to a different device

Added the ability of search for accounts

Added the ability to turn on Privacy Screen

Two-factor authentication codes add an extra layer of protection to your online accounts because it means people need a unique code as well as your username and password to access them. They're a vital part of making sure your accounts are locked down and all good online services make use of them. Apps like 1Password and Authy already offer similar code-providing features, so Google Authenticator isn't your only option here. Just avoid using SMS wherever possible so you can stay clear of potential SIM swap issues.

You can download the updated Google Authenticator from the App Store now. It's free and well worth your time if you don't already use a similar tool.