Google has released an updated Google Photos app for the iPhone and iPad and while the release notes don't say anything about what's changed, we do know that there is a redesigned library to check out.

The new library view is showcased via an onboarding screen that appears the first time you launch the Google Photos app after updating it via the App Store. 9to5Google notes that version 5.83 is the one you need in order to get the new library that "highlights your Favorites and Albums to make it easier to find saved photos." Google also says that "you'll also still find Locked Folder. Utilities. Archive, and Trash here, just at the bottom at the page." Weird phrasing Google's, not mine.