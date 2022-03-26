iPhone 11 ProSource: Rene Ritchie/iMore

What you need to know

  • Google has updated its Google Photos app for iPhone and iPad.
  • Google says the change is to make it easier to quickly access photos.
  • The new Google Photos update is now available for download from the App Store.

Google has released an updated Google Photos app for the iPhone and iPad and while the release notes don't say anything about what's changed, we do know that there is a redesigned library to check out.

The new library view is showcased via an onboarding screen that appears the first time you launch the Google Photos app after updating it via the App Store. 9to5Google notes that version 5.83 is the one you need in order to get the new library that "highlights your Favorites and Albums to make it easier to find saved photos." Google also says that "you'll also still find Locked Folder. Utilities. Archive, and Trash here, just at the bottom at the page." Weird phrasing Google's, not mine.

Google Photos Refreshed Library IpadSource: 9to5Google

As for those aforementioned released notes, they say we can expect bug fixes and performance improvements — two things that are always welcome.

Thanks for using Google Photos. This release includes bug fixes and performance improvements.

We fixed user-reported issues and added new features so you can find the right photos faster.

While iCloud Photos is already supported by all of Apple's devices, many still believe Google Photos to be the best iPhone app and service for storing images online.

Those who already have the Google Photos app installed will see the update is now ready for them to install. Everyone else can download the app afresh right now. It's a free download with in-app purchases available for those who want to unlock more storage.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.