What you need to know
- Google has updated its Google Photos app for iPhone and iPad.
- Google says the change is to make it easier to quickly access photos.
- The new Google Photos update is now available for download from the App Store.
Google has released an updated Google Photos app for the iPhone and iPad and while the release notes don't say anything about what's changed, we do know that there is a redesigned library to check out.
The new library view is showcased via an onboarding screen that appears the first time you launch the Google Photos app after updating it via the App Store. 9to5Google notes that version 5.83 is the one you need in order to get the new library that "highlights your Favorites and Albums to make it easier to find saved photos." Google also says that "you'll also still find Locked Folder. Utilities. Archive, and Trash here, just at the bottom at the page." Weird phrasing Google's, not mine.
As for those aforementioned released notes, they say we can expect bug fixes and performance improvements — two things that are always welcome.
Thanks for using Google Photos. This release includes bug fixes and performance improvements.
We fixed user-reported issues and added new features so you can find the right photos faster.
While iCloud Photos is already supported by all of Apple's devices, many still believe Google Photos to be the best iPhone app and service for storing images online.
Those who already have the Google Photos app installed will see the update is now ready for them to install. Everyone else can download the app afresh right now. It's a free download with in-app purchases available for those who want to unlock more storage.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Overcast gets its most requested feature and more in a big new redesign
The popular Overcast podcast player has a big new redesign out and not only does it look better but it's also dealt with its biggest feature request, too.
Apple slams Epic Games' legal case in appeal filing
Apple says that Epic Games has failed to prove that the court made any errors in ruling it did not have a monopoly on mobile game transactions last year.
Apple rolls out HomePod mini in Belgium, Switzerland, the Netherlands
Apple has confirmed the HomePod mini is today rolling out in Belgium, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.
Here are the best capture cards for streaming on your Nintendo Switch
Streaming your video games is an incredibly common form of entertainment today. If you're interested in joining in on the fun, check out our list of best capture cards for your Nintendo Switch.