Google has launched a handful of new YouTube ads that are targeted squarely at iPhone users. The tagline reads "there's no place like Chrome," with Google keen to capture people who already use the browser on their desktop machines.

All of the ads have the same theme — someone is doing something on their iPhone, presumably using Safari, and is having problems. One is having to enter credit card details manually and another is trying to remember a password. The ads show that Chrome users can take advantage of autofill and saved passwords as a way to fix both issues — ignoring the fact Safari can also do both things, of course.

That being said, the ads are still cool, even if they aren't telling the whole story.