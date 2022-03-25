What you need to know
- Google has released four new YouTube ads showing iPhone users they should switch to Chrome.
- The new YouTube ads highlight features that Chrome offers including password saving and autofill.
- Safari also does the things Chrome is advertising here.
Google has launched a handful of new YouTube ads that are targeted squarely at iPhone users. The tagline reads "there's no place like Chrome," with Google keen to capture people who already use the browser on their desktop machines.
All of the ads have the same theme — someone is doing something on their iPhone, presumably using Safari, and is having problems. One is having to enter credit card details manually and another is trying to remember a password. The ads show that Chrome users can take advantage of autofill and saved passwords as a way to fix both issues — ignoring the fact Safari can also do both things, of course.
That being said, the ads are still cool, even if they aren't telling the whole story.
Where your credit cards are filled in for you. There's no place like Chrome
Where your passwords are remembered for you. There's no place like Chrome.
Where malware protection is built in. There's no place like Chrome
Where all your stuff is on all your devices. There's no place like Chrome.
All four ads were posted to the official Google YouTube channel and each contains an ad that links out to Google's "Get Chrome on your iPhone" page that includes information on how to switch the default browser away from Safari as 9to5Google notes.
How helpful!
Safari is still the best iPhone web browser for the majority of people, but those who use Chrome on the desktop could definitely benefit from some of the bookmark and history syncing features that aren't available to them via Safari
