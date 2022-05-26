What you need to know
- The new Pride Apple Watch bands are now available for in-store collection in some locations.
- Those unable to buy in-store can order for home delivery.
- Apple announced two new bands, both available for $49 each and featuring the familiar rainbow color scheme.
Apple's latest Pride Apple Watch bands are now available to buy in some Apple Stores, although whether you can walk into a store and pick one up yourself will very much depend on where you happen to be.
The new bands, a Pride Edition Sport Loop and Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop both feature the familiar rainbow colors and are absolutely stunning. They're both available for $49 each, with available for online order as well as in-store collection depending on location.
Inspired by the strength and inclusivity of the LGBTQ+ community, the Pride Edition Sport Loop displays a vibrant gradient that unites the core Pride flag and five new colors: Black and brown symbolize marginalized LGBTQ+ communities of color, as well as those currently living with HIV/AIDS and those who have passed away from it. Light blue, pink, and white honor transgender and nonbinary individuals.
Both of the new bands are compatible with all Apple Watches, including the latest Apple Watch Series 7, and were released to celebrate Pride month. Apple launches new Pride bands every year and the latest offerings are just as impressive as past ones. Are they the best Apple Watch bands? I'd argue last year's Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop holds that crown, but to each their own!
Apple is set to announce the new version of the Apple Watch's software next month, with watchOS 9 likely to add new features and new watch faces to the mix.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Rare Steve Jobs check for $9.18 goes under the hammer, could fetch $25k
A rare check signed by Steve Jobs dated July 23, 1976, has just gone up for auction and could be worth a lot more than it was originally written out for...
Apple store workers get surprise pay rise as union pressure grows
Apple plans to give U.S. workers a pay rise in the face of growing pressure from unions that are emerging in some retail locations.
Renders show the stunning new purple iPhone 14 Pro months before release
Apple is expected to announce the new iPhone 14 lineup later this year and a YouTube channel might have just given us our first proper look at what is sure to be the hottest iPhone 14 Pro color — a stunning purple.
Don't carry around your new MacBook Air bare! Get a case!
Your MacBook Air is expensive — make sure you protect it with a case! We've rounded up the very best.