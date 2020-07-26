Let me tell you, Apple iTunes gift cards have been hard to find on sale this year. I don't know if it's because of the pandemic or just more of the same of the 2020 curse, but these cards have stubbornly refused to be discounted. Even now, I'm not sharing a direct discount on the iTunes gift card. Rather, you can get a free $15 Best Buy gift card when you buy a $100 Apple iTunes card at regular price. Maybe that's not direct savings, but the indirect savings are definitely worth paying attention to if you shop at Best Buy at all. We even saw a similar deal a couple days ago, but it looks like Best Buy has upped the ante by tacking another $5 on top of the savings we saw before.

As good as cash Apple App Store and iTunes Gift Card plus Best Buy gift card A $5 increase over a deal we saw a couple days ago. Includes four month subscriptions to Apple Music and Apple News for free. The Best Buy card is emailed to you after you receive the Apple gift card, so make sure you use a valid email address. $100.00 $115.00 $15 off See at Best Buy

Scoring a discount on an iTunes gift card means you'll be saving on anything you purchase with it, whether that be an app, a digital movie, an album, or even an in-app purchase on your favorite mobile game. These gift cards can even be used to pay for subscriptions which you've signed up for through iTunes or the App Store, such as Apple Music, Hulu, or Apple TV+. For even more ways to save on iTunes gift cards daily, check out this list of the Best Credit Cards for Savings.

The $15 Best Buy card will be sent to you by email after you've gotten your iTunes card. Of course you can only spend it at Best Buy, but that's not so bad. Best Buy has been doing a lot of temporary multi-day sales this summer. Today's deal is even part of a big 3-day weekend sale. If you're quick you may be able to use your $15 card before the deals end, but I wouldn't be surprised if a similar sale crops up in the next couple of weeks anyway.