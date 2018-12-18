Amazon currently has $50 iTunes Gift Cards on sale for $42.50 as a Lightning deal. This is for a physical card, so you will have to wait for it to be shipped, and there is a limit of one per customer.

Whether you just got a new iPhone XS or iPhone XR that you're looking to continue an Apple Music subscription on, or one of Apple's new iPad Pro models and need some new apps to help take advantage of its features, iTunes gift cards are a great way to do it. You can use your iTunes balance to pay for apps, subscriptions, movies, music, in-app purchases, and so much more. That means that your kids who want all those Fortnite Season Passes, well, they just got a little more affordable for you.

