From marketing to machine learning, data skills are now highly valued in a wide variety of career paths. The Data Analysis with Excel + Power BI Bundle helps you understand the key tools and techniques, with three highly rated courses for just $24.99.

In practically any modern business, major decisions are influenced by data. For this reason, recruiters look for people with skills in this area. Just a solid grasp of Excel can open doors to more lucrative roles.

Whether you are a complete data novice or looking to improve, this bundle of three courses provides a solid education. Through 22 hours of video training, you can discover how to gather, analyze, visualize, and present data with Microsoft software.

The training kicks off with Microsoft BI, a tool for creating professional-quality reports. Through 116 hands-on lectures, you discover how to use the software to turn raw data into eye-catching presentations.

You also learn how to analyze data using Pivot Tables in Excel, and use other tools including Power Query, Power Pivot, and Data Analysis Expressions (DAX). The courses have over 28,000 positive reviews between them, and your instructor is Chris Dutton, an Excel expert with 4.6 stars on Udemy.

You would normally pay $600 for this training, but you can grab the bundle now for just $24.99 today.

Prices subject to change. Software not included.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.