Apple is just coming off of the high of its "Unleashed" event last week where it announced the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. While some have speculated the company could host another event in November, like it did last year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman is shutting down those rumors.

In the latest issue of Gurman's "Power On" newsletter, the journalist says that we shouldn't expect a third fall event from Apple this year. The prediction makes sense since, while the company did host a November event last year, it was off its usual schedule due to the pandemic. Plus, last year's November event was used to announce the company's new processor and computers, which Apple already did with its October event this year.

Gurman goes on to say that, while we shouldn't expect any major announcements from Apple this year, the company is ramping up to introduce a number of things in 2022. Specifically, Apple is preparing to launch another iMac with a larger display, a redesigned Mac mini, a new iPad Pro, and the next generation to the iPhone SE.

I wouldn't expect a third event this year or any other major announcements. Apple held three events last year because Covid-19 caused delays and disrupted its schedule. If Apple had any more Macs to launch this year, it would have announced them this past week—even if they wouldn't be shipping until later this year. There's really nothing else left of substance in the road map that would be ready for 2021. Instead, look for a larger Apple Silicon iMac, new Mac mini, new iPhone SE and new iPad Pro after 2022 gets underway.

All of those announcements would be exciting, but we can still get excited about what was just announced this week. In addition to the new MacBook Pro, Apple also unveiled its new 3rd generation AirPods, new colors for the HomePod mini, and a new subscription tier for Apple Music: the Voice plan.