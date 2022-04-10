Apple has continuously been adding built-in health-tracking features with the iPhone and Apple Watch over the years. This year might be no exception.

In the latest "Power On" newsletter from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the reporter said that there are new health-tracking features coming with iOS 16 and watchOS 9 when the latest operating systems launch in the fall.

Gurman also said that Apple is looking to overhaul how notifications work on the iPhone once again (the company introduced an overhaul to notifications with iOS 14 a couple of years ago as well.

On the iOS side, I'm looking for some fairly significant enhancements across the board, including an update to notifications and new health-tracking features. I'm not expecting an end-to-end redesign of iOS's interface, even though it hasn't changed much since iOS 7 nearly a decade ago. But there might be a new iPadOS multitasking interface. The Apple Watch, meanwhile, may get major upgrades to activity and health tracking.

If Apple announces the new health-tracking features at WWDC rather than later this fall, there's a good chance those features will be available for a number of existing iPhone and Apple Watch models. This would be great news as they would not be reserved for the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8, which the company is expected to announce later this year.

