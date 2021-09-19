While last week's Apple Event did not feature the major redesigns to the Apple Watch or the introduction of the long-rumored 3rd generation AirPods, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that we may be in store for a lot more excitement next year.

In the latest issue of Power On, Gurman's weekly newsletter, the reporter says that 2022 will be an exciting year for hardware redesigns from Apple. The reporter says that we could be in store for exciting updates to the Apple Watch, Mac Pro, MacBook Air, AirPods Pro, and iPad Pro.

Gurman also says that we could get our first look at the company's anticipated mixed reality headset. He also mentions other things in the rumor pipeline like a foldable iPhone and the HomePod/Apple TV combo but clarified that those devices aren't expected for at least a few more years.

2022 is certain to be a stronger showing, with as many as three new Apple Watch models, a major iPhone upgrade, revamped Mac Pros and MacBook Airs with Apple Silicon, new AirPods Pro earbuds, and an updated iPad Pro design. Oh, and don't forget a potential preview of Apple's future mixed-reality headset. Also don't ignore what else the company has cooking in its labs: an all-new home device that combines a HomePod with an Apple TV and FaceTime camera, Apple Watches with even more health sensors, a foldable iPhone and true AR glasses. I wouldn't start clamoring for any of these yet, though, as all of them are probably still between two and four years away.

While we have until next year for some major hardware redesigns on most products, we can still get excited about the new iPad mini, which Apple completely updated this year. That, the base model iPad, and the iPhone 13 will release this Friday, September 24. The Apple Watch Series 7, which was also announced at the event, will release later this fall.