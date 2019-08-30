Reddit user furdonut posted about his journey to create a prototype for an Apple Pencil case. Though he doesn't provide much backstory for his reasoning, we assume he did it to protect his first generation Apple Pencil.

One of the best things about Apple products is the imagination they ignite in customers. We already saw it earlier this week with the long list of unique customized AirPods Apple highlighted in an ad, and now we're seeing it with an Apple Pencil user's DIY project to keep it safe from unwanted scuffs.

As for the case that he rendered himself, it was sandblasted, lathed, milled and etched with a laser. The whole project was quite complicated and produced a truly impressive case that houses the Apple Pencil.

He points out this was just a fun project, it's not meant for full production. He estimates he could sell the case for $30 to $40, but that's expensive considering the first generation Apple Pencil costs $99.

This isn't the first time we've seen some outstanding Apple Pencil creations. These are some like the case that turns the pencil into an actual pen , complete with pressing mechanism, that are quite fun.

However, furdonut's creation is still impressive. A lot of craftsmanship went into his creation. Now his Apple Pencil can live protected.

