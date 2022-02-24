Halide has a new update in the App Store that includes a number of changes with the most notable being one designed to help ensure an iOS bug doesn't mean people lose their photos.

According to Halide's version 2.7.1 App Store release notes, a new Image Rescue update has been made to ensure that people can save their photos. That's to help deal with an iOS bug that apparently stops the app from saving snaps as they are taken. And while Apple has "mostly fixed the problem," it hasn't done it to Halide's satisfaction.

Still, we don't like the idea of any of our users losing photos, whether or not it's our bug. So we've updated our "Image Rescue" feature to deal with the problem. When iOS refuses to save photos, Halide will store a copy within the app, so you can just keep snapping. Of course we'll show you a notification that something is up, but you're welcome to ignore the problem until later. When you're ready to get your photos out of Halide, just open our photo reviewer. You'll notice a big banner at the top explaining that we saved your photos. Tap on it, and we'll show you the photos we saved. From there, you can either try to save them again (because sometimes this iOS bug fixes itself) or you can tap the action button in the upper right to share them off your phone some other way, such as AirDropping them to your Mac.

The new Halide update also includes a new option to apply batch actions to photos, too.

Just tap the "Select" button in the upper right, and then tap the photos you want to act on to select them. You can tap the Trash icon to delete them, or the Action button for... other actions. Like sending them to another app.

The new update is available to everyone who already has the app and you can update via the App Store update mechanism. Everyone else can download it afresh now. Halide is one of the best iPhone camera apps around and should definitely be checked out!