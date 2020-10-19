What you need to know
Along with the announcement of the iPhone 12 and HomePod mini, Apple also brought back MagSafe - for the iPhone, that is. The new cases, chargers, and wallet are the new go-to accessories that Apple wants you to consider when buying your new iPhone 12. Everything is magnetic, so each accessory satisfyingly snaps to the other. We've got our hands on the new silicone case fo the iPhone 12 and the new MagSafe charger, so let's take our first look at Apple's newest accessories for its new iPhone.
The MagSafe iPhone Case
We specifically got our hands on the new MagSafe Silicone Case for the iPhone 12 in Cyprus Green. The outer packaging is what you would expect from Apple - super simple, super minimal.
Opening up the packaging reveals the outer shell of the case.
When you remove the case from the packaging, there are instructions underneath on how Apple wants you to insert your new iPhone into the case.
The inside of the new case is where it gets interesting, As you can see, there is a cutout for MagSafe inside the case that will help it attach to the iPhone as well as enable other accessories, like the new MagSafe Wallet and MagSafe Charger, to attach to the back of the case.
Notably, this is Apple's first case in a while that also actually has a bottom to it. The Silicone and Leather cases before it had an open bottom, but Apple is wrapping the iPhone completely this year.
The new MagSafe case, compared to my current iPhone 11 Pro Silicone case, is a little taller, but also slightly thinner. Like all of Apple's cases, it feels great to hold and will be a perfect fit for the iPhone 12.
MagSafe Charger
Apple's new MagSafe Charger will attach magnetically to the back of the new iPhone 12 or to a compatible case, like the case above. The packaging is also incredibly simple.
When you open the packaging, you are greeted with some documentation and a fold-out of the new charger and cable. Notably, the new charging cable does not come with a power adapter. The end is USB-C, so it will work with Apple's USB-C power adapter that was just lowered to $19 after the company announced the removal of the adapter from the packaging of the iPhone during its iPhone 12 event.
The back of the MagSafe charger is aluminum, much like the non-utilized sides of Apple's accessories.
The new MagSafe charger is compatible with all iPhones that feature wireless charging, so it will work down to the iPhone 8. Only the new iPhone 12 models, however, feature the magnets to enjoy that satisfying snap when they attach together.
We have no yet been able to get our hands on the new MagSafe Wallet but will be sure to cover that as well when we do. If you have any questions about Apple's new MagSafe accessories, leave them in the comments below!
