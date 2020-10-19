What you need to know We got our hands on some of Apple's new MagSafe accessories.

We take a look at the new iPhone 12 Silicone MagSafe case.

We also get hands-on with Apple's new MagSafe Charger for iPhone.

Opening up the packaging reveals the outer shell of the case.

When you remove the case from the packaging, there are instructions underneath on how Apple wants you to insert your new iPhone into the case.

The inside of the new case is where it gets interesting, As you can see, there is a cutout for MagSafe inside the case that will help it attach to the iPhone as well as enable other accessories, like the new MagSafe Wallet and MagSafe Charger, to attach to the back of the case.

Notably, this is Apple's first case in a while that also actually has a bottom to it. The Silicone and Leather cases before it had an open bottom, but Apple is wrapping the iPhone completely this year.

The new MagSafe case, compared to my current iPhone 11 Pro Silicone case, is a little taller, but also slightly thinner. Like all of Apple's cases, it feels great to hold and will be a perfect fit for the iPhone 12.

MagSafe Charger Apple's new MagSafe Charger will attach magnetically to the back of the new iPhone 12 or to a compatible case, like the case above. The packaging is also incredibly simple.

When you open the packaging, you are greeted with some documentation and a fold-out of the new charger and cable. Notably, the new charging cable does not come with a power adapter. The end is USB-C, so it will work with Apple's USB-C power adapter that was just lowered to $19 after the company announced the removal of the adapter from the packaging of the iPhone during its iPhone 12 event.

The back of the MagSafe charger is aluminum, much like the non-utilized sides of Apple's accessories.