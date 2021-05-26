As things continue to return to a sense of normalcy these days, I've been finding myself wanting to take my iPad Pro out more and more, especially to a coffee shop. In that case, I prefer to have my iPad in a great sleeve or bag, just to make transport easier. That's why the Harber London Nomad Organiser for the 11-inch iPad Pro appealed to me. This organizer is not just another sleeve for your iPad — it has a ton of pockets for organizing anything you may happen to take along with you. Plus, it looks incredibly elegant and is made with some high-quality leather. We've reviewed a few other Harber London products here at iMore, such as the Slim Leather Folio Laptop Case No. 7 and the Laptop Briefcase, so we're no strangers to the brand. Yes, Harber London is fairly pricey, but every item is handmade in Spain with premium materials. So is the Nomad Organiser for iPad Pro 11" worth it? Let's find out. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Harber London Nomad Organiser for iPad Pro 11" Bottom line: The Nomad Organiser lets you carry your 11-inch iPad Pro with ease, along with all of the other accessories and necessities that you may need. It's handmade with high-grade premium leather and includes a carry strap to convert it into a backpack or messenger bag if need be. The Good Handmade with premium cowhide leather

Fits iPad Pro 11" with Smart/Magic Keyboard

iPad pocket lined with 100% wool felt

Lots of organizational pockets

Includes carry strap The Bad Very pricey

Credit card slots are too tight

Fit with Magic Keyboard is too snug, not compatible with other keyboard cases From $359 at Harber London

Harber London Nomad Organiser for iPad Pro 11": Price and availability

The Nomad Organiser for iPad Pro 11" is only available directly from Harber London's website. This version is specifically made for the 11-inch iPad Pro only, and it comes in four colors: Tan, Black, Navy, and Deep Brown, which is the color I chose for this review. It costs $359, but you can customize it with engraving for extra. If you have one of the older models of iPad Pro that came in the 10.5-inch, 10.2-inch, or 9.7-inch sizes, there is a different organizer available for the same price. There is also another organizer for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and 13-inch MacBook Pro that runs for $431. Both of these, along with other organizers, are available only direct from Harber London. Harber London Nomad Organiser for iPad Pro 11": An elegant and classy way to carry your iPad Pro

Harber London is a family-run brand based in London, but all of its leather goods are handmade in Spain. This would explain the high prices, but each product definitely feels premium, and that includes the Nomad Organiser for iPad Pro 11". The Harber London Nomad Organiser for iPad Pro 11" gives you an elegant and professional way to carry your iPad. The Nomad Organiser is made with full-grain vegetable-tanned cowhide leather, which feels soft and luxurious to the touch. Those who love high-quality leather goods are sure to fall in love with this organizer. It also has that genuine leather smell, which I enjoy, though it does fade over time. It comes in four classy colors: tan, black, navy, and deep brown. As you can tell from the photos in this review, I opted for the deep brown. Like other leather goods, this will develop a rich patina over time, so it just gets better the more you use it. The Harber London Nomad Organiser for iPad Pro 11" has two zippers with leather pull tabs, and it opens up fully like a clamshell. On the inside, you'll find plenty of compartments and pockets for pretty much anything you'd need. The iPad compartment is on the left with the security fastener clasp to ensure that it stays in place no matter what. The interior of the iPad pocket is lined with pure wool felt that, surprisingly, won't scratch up your iPad. Other pockets and compartments can hold your smartphone, passport, pens and pencils, EDC items or papers, an A5 and A6 sized notebook, keys, earbuds or sunglasses, cables and cords, and even cards. There is also an Apple Pencil (or alternative stylus) slot in the middle of the Nomad Organiser.

You'll find plenty of compartments and pockets for pretty much anything you'd need. You won't find any more zippered pockets on the outside, but there is a grab handle on one side, along with two metal D-rings. The back of the Nomad Organiser also has two metal loops. Harber London includes an adjustable carry strap with the Nomad Organiser, which allows you to turn this into a messenger bag or even a backpack if you so choose. Since the Harber London Nomad Organiser for iPad Pro 11" is fairly slim in size, it works best with the slimmer cases for iPad Pro, like the Smart Folio and similar alternatives like Nomad's Rugged Folio. It can also fit up to Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro. However, the fit is very, very snug if you are using other bulkier keyboard cases; unfortunately, you're out of luck. Still, if you are serious about being productive with your iPad Pro while using the Nomad Organiser, the fact that it can fit the Magic Keyboard is pretty impressive.

This is becoming one of my favorite accessories for transporting my iPad Pro around with all of my everyday necessities.

This is my first Harber London product, but I'm most impressed with the quality. The Nomad Organiser for iPad Pro 11" is quickly becoming one of my favorite accessories to use for transporting my iPad Pro around with all of my necessities. Harber London Nomad Organiser for iPad Pro 11": It can barely fit the iPad Pro with Magic Keyboard

While Harber London claims that this organizer can fit an iPad Pro with a Magic Keyboard, I'm not sure it's the best idea. I tried to fit my 11-inch iPad Pro with Magic Keyboard on in the designated compartment, but it took a lot of effort to get it to fit. In fact, I had to remove everything else I had in there first, and it was still a struggle to get it in. And in order to remove my iPad Pro with Magic Keyboard from it, I had to wiggle it out slowly. Maybe this fit gets better over time, but it is a little too hard to get in, and once it is in, the fit is way more snug than I'd like. It takes some work to remove. I had zero issues with the organizer when using a Slim Folio-style case, though, and I'm sure the Smart Keyboard Folio would fit better.

It takes a bit of work to get your iPad Pro with Magic Keyboard attached in and out of this organizer, even though it's advertised to fit.

I also had issues with the three slots for your ID or credit cards. First, it arrived with no space between the stitching, so I had to pull it apart. Second, there is no solid frame behind the card slots, so it's a bit of a hassle for me to get my cards fully in there since it's just the leather. I especially had trouble sliding in thicker cards, like the Apple Card, into the slots, and it felt like any card would snag, preventing them from going in fully. Considering the price tag, I am a bit disappointed with the quality of the card slots. Of course, this could be a fluke with just my unit since each one is made by hand. Considering the price tag, I'm a little disappointed with the quality of the card slots. I'm also a little sad that I can't use the Nomad Organiser with my favorite keyboard case, the Logitech Folio Touch. I prefer this keyboard case over the Magic Keyboard, but it's too bulky to fit into the Nomad Organiser. I suppose you could go with the bigger organizer for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and MacBook Pro, but that one costs even more. Another thing I noticed is that the interior lining of the iPad compartment is made of wool felt. While it shouldn't scratch your iPad screen, I would have preferred a plush microfiber lining instead, as many other similar products use. This could just be a personal preference, but I was a bit surprised to see wool felt instead.

It's definitely expensive, but you also need to consider that these are handmade with some of the highest quality leather around.

Lastly, another issue I have is the price. There is simply no getting around it — the Nomad Organiser is expensive and will cost you a pretty penny. But you should also consider that this is made with some of the highest quality leather and individually handmade. Harber London Nomad Organiser for iPad Pro 11": Competition

As someone who can be quite disorganized, I appreciate any product that helps me better organize all of my gear while on the go. If price is an issue with the Harber London Nomad Organiser for iPad Pro 11", then you may want to consider the Waterfield Designs Tech Folio. These come in various sizes, though the latest 16-inch version holds the most. While it's designed for the 16-inch MacBook Pro, it can most definitely hold your iPad Pro with a bulkier keyboard case, along with all of the accessories you need and other everyday items. It also has a little more wiggle room for power adapters, portable battery packs, mice, and more. It's also about half the price of the Harber London Nomad Organiser. Harber London Nomad Organiser for iPad Pro 11": Should you buy it?

You should buy this if ... You want something with tons of organization

You prefer high quality, handmade leather goods

You have the budget for it You shouldn't buy this if... You're vegan

You want to continue using a bulkier keyboard case

You want something more affordable The Harber London Nomad Organiser is a well-made organizer that can hold your 11-inch iPad Pro and all of your necessities. With so many organizational pockets and compartments, everything will be laid out neatly, making it easy to find whatever you need at a whim, especially since it opens flat like a clamshell. The Organiser is made from some of the finest leather out there, and the appearance will only get better with more use. Plus, while you could carry this around like a sleeve, Harber London includes a strap that allows you to turn it into a shoulder bag or backpack, which I absolutely love. 3.5 out of 5 However, there is no denying it — this is one expensive product. But you do need to consider that this organizer is completely handmade with some of the finest full grain vegetable tanned cowhide leather, which doesn't come cheap anyways. I wish that this organizer had a bit more room to let you continue using other keyboard cases and even comfortably fit the iPad Magic Keyboard in there, and the card slots aren't the best. Still, if you have the budget for a product like this, then it's a great way to keep all of your iPad Pro and everyday essentials neatly organized in one place.