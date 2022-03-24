HBO Max has announced a new shuffle button that offers a new way for people to find something to watch when they don't have anything in mind.

The latest HBO Max change mimics a similar one by Netflix and is designed to give people something to watch even when they don't know what they want to watch. Struggling to pick something? Struggle no more, because Variety notes that HBO Max will now pick something for you.

Oddly it appears that there will only be a select number of shows that the new shuffle button will pick from. 45 of them, to be exact, which means you still might not see anything from one of your favorite shows. The chances are pretty good that you will at least know something about what you're watching — there are some big names on this list.

The full list of series that will be available via the HBO Max shuffle button includes A World of Calm; Adventure Time; Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown; Apple & Onion; Chappelle's Show; Courage the Cowardly Dog; Craig of the Creek; Curb Your Enthusiasm; Ed, Ed and Eddy; ER; Flight of the Conchords; Fresh Prince; Friends; Full House; Great Pottery Throwdown; Hot Ones; How It Really Happened; Impractical Jokers; Key & Peele; Looney Tunes; Martin; Mike & Molly; Regular Show; Reno 911!; Rick & Morty; Robot Chicken; Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!; Selena + Chef; Sesame Street; South Park; Teen Titans Go!; The Amazing World of Gumball; The Big Bang Theory; The Boondocks; The Mentalist; The Middle; The Nanny; The Office (U.K.); The Shot: Uninterrupted; Tom and Jerry; Total Dramarama; Two and a Half Men; We Bare Bears; Whose Line is it Anyway; Young Sheldon.

Unfortunately, those watching on most devices won't see the new shuffle button because Variety points out that it's "currently available globally in the desktop (web browser) interface, whereas Netflix's Play Something is available on connected TV devices and Android phones and tablets." That means Apple TV, iPhone, and iPad users are out of luck. At least for now.