What you need to know
- HBO Max is rolling out a new shuffle button.
- People who press the shuffle button will be shown content from one of 45 different shows.
- There's no word on when the feature will come to smart televisions or other devices.
HBO Max has announced a new shuffle button that offers a new way for people to find something to watch when they don't have anything in mind.
The latest HBO Max change mimics a similar one by Netflix and is designed to give people something to watch even when they don't know what they want to watch. Struggling to pick something? Struggle no more, because Variety notes that HBO Max will now pick something for you.
Oddly it appears that there will only be a select number of shows that the new shuffle button will pick from. 45 of them, to be exact, which means you still might not see anything from one of your favorite shows. The chances are pretty good that you will at least know something about what you're watching — there are some big names on this list.
The full list of series that will be available via the HBO Max shuffle button includes A World of Calm; Adventure Time; Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown; Apple & Onion; Chappelle's Show; Courage the Cowardly Dog; Craig of the Creek; Curb Your Enthusiasm; Ed, Ed and Eddy; ER; Flight of the Conchords; Fresh Prince; Friends; Full House; Great Pottery Throwdown; Hot Ones; How It Really Happened; Impractical Jokers; Key & Peele; Looney Tunes; Martin; Mike & Molly; Regular Show; Reno 911!; Rick & Morty; Robot Chicken; Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!; Selena + Chef; Sesame Street; South Park; Teen Titans Go!; The Amazing World of Gumball; The Big Bang Theory; The Boondocks; The Mentalist; The Middle; The Nanny; The Office (U.K.); The Shot: Uninterrupted; Tom and Jerry; Total Dramarama; Two and a Half Men; We Bare Bears; Whose Line is it Anyway; Young Sheldon.
Unfortunately, those watching on most devices won't see the new shuffle button because Variety points out that it's "currently available globally in the desktop (web browser) interface, whereas Netflix's Play Something is available on connected TV devices and Android phones and tablets." That means Apple TV, iPhone, and iPad users are out of luck. At least for now.
Apple to expand its Viborg data center and capture heat energy for the city
Apple has announced that it plans to expand operations at its Viborg, Denmark data center while also installing infrastructure that will allow it to capture excess heat energy for the benefit of the city.
This striking iPhone 14 Max concept looks every bit the flagship device
If all goes according to expectations we will likely see Apple announce new iPhone 14 models later this year. A rejig of the lineup should see the arrival of a new iPhone 14 Max — and a new concept imagines what a gorgeous blue version of that device could look like.
Surprise! iFixit teardown confirms Mac Studio storage can't be upgraded.
While some looked at the SSD slots in the new Mac Studio and thought that meant its storage could be upgraded, iFixit has confirmed that isn't the case — just as Apple said — via its own teardown video.
Protect your AirPods 3 with one of these cases
Got the AirPods 3? Keep them snug and safe on the go with one of these protective (and decorative) cases.