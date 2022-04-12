I'm a sufferer of headaches. I have been since I was a kid, but I've never really tracked them to see if there are patterns. The Health app has long supported tracking of headaches but entering data is cumbersome — but that's where Super Headache fills the gap and it's absolutely free.

On the surface, Super Headache appears to be a simple app that does one thing and one thing only — give you a big button that's used to tell the app when you have a headache. Once the app knows it'll funnel that information into the Health app and that's where you go to find all the fancy graphs and charts we've become accustomed to. And that's it. That's all there is to it.

😵‍💫



It’s launch day for Super Headache! This iPhone app is the fastest way to record headaches to Apple Health.



There's just one screen and one big button. You can start recording now and come back when it's over.



And it's completely free!https://t.co/LOukHSXum3 pic.twitter.com/CIMNVT18dg — Kyle Hughes (@KyleHughes) March 30, 2022

The fastest way to record your headaches & migraines in Apple Health. Start recording now and come back later when it's over to finish.

If that doesn't sound like a big deal to you, it's probably because you don't suffer from many headaches. But those of us who do will know that entering data into an app is one of the last things we want to do. By making data entry as simple as possible, this app nails its one job perfectly. It doesn't get carried away with itself, instead preferring to leave all of the data handling to the Health app. I wish more apps of this ilk took the same approach!

If Super Headache sounds like an app you could make use of, grab it now. You can download it from the App Store and it's absolutely free. It might just be the best iPhone app you install this month.